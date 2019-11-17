17 Nov 2019

Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - January to October 2019 (As of 31 October 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Nov 2019
In 2019, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 375,800 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. Around 83,800 of the 245,000 people displaced in the country’s West in 2018 by drought and other factors are still living in displacement sites, yet to return home. In addition to this, close to 401,400 people have returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 387,500 from Iran, and 22,900 from Pakistan. Deportations from Turkey are also on the rise to 22,723 people so far in 2019, while a small number also returned from Europe. The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.

