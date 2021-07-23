Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - January - June 2021 (As of 23 July 2021)

OVERVIEW

In 2021, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 287,000 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin.

In addition to this, close to 594,000 people have returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 587,000 from Iran, and 7,500 from Pakistan, while a small number also returned from Europe.