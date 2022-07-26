Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements, January to July 2022 (As of 26 July 2022)

In 2022, displacement due to ongoing conflict reduced and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 7.4K people have left their homes this year due to fighting. In addition to this, close to 508.6K people have returned from neighboring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 462.3K from Iran, and 46.3K from Pakistan.

