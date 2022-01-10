Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements, January - December 2021 (As of 06 January 2022)

In 2021, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 698K people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. In addition to this, close to 1.27M people have returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 1.24M from Iran, and 29.2K from Pakistan, while a small number also returned from Europe.