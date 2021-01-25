Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - January to December 2020 (As of 23 Jan 2021)

In 2020, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 380,000 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. In addition to this, close to 868,000 people have returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 860,000 from Iran, and 7,900 from Pakistan. Some 6,000 people has also been deported from Turkey in 2020, while a small number also returned from Europe.