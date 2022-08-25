Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements, January to August 2022 (As of 25 August 2022)

In 2022, displacement due to ongoing conflict reduced and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 30.2K people have left their homes this year due to fighting. In addition to this, close to 582.9K people have returned from neighboring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 528.1K from Iran, and 54.8K from Pakistan.

