15 Aug 2019

Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - Jan to July 2019 (As of 13 August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (659.65 KB)

In 2019, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 217,000 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict prevents them from returning to their areas of origin. Around 100,000 of the 245,000 displaced in 2018 by drought and other factors in the country’s West are yet to return home. In addition to this, close to 294,000 people have returned to Afghanistan so far this year including 270,400 from neighbouring Iran, and 16,700 from Pakistan. Deportations from Turkey are also on the rise to 5,560 people so far in 2019, while there were also a small number of returns from Europe. The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.

