Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - Jan to August 2019 (As of 7 September 2019)

In 2019, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 280,000 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict prevents them from returning to their areas of origin. Around 100,000 of the 245,000 displaced in 2018 by drought and other factors in the country’s West are yet to return home. In addition to this, close to 348,000 people have returned to Afghanistan so far this year including 316,800 from neighbouring Iran, and 19,300 from Pakistan.

Deportations from Turkey are also on the rise to 10,600 people so far in 2019, while there were also a small number of returns from Europe. The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.