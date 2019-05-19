Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements (Jan to Apr 2019)

In 2019, one of the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan is displacement due to conflict and natural disasters. More than 101,300 people have left their villages this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict prevents them from returning to their areas of origin. The majority of an estimated 245,000 displaced in 2018 due to drought in the Western region are yet to return home. In addition to this, close to 167,700 people have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran in 2019. While the number of newly displaced people or returnees from neighbouring countries in the first quarter of 2019 is lower compared to the same period in 2018, it is likely to increase in the coming months. The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move would need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.