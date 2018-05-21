Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements (as of 15 May 2018)

One of the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan in 2018 was displacement due to conflict with more than half a million people forced from their homes due to fighting. Many of these people remain in displacement across the country, as conflict prevents them from returning to their areas of origin. Almost 13,000 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan in 2018. While the number of returnees is less than the same period last year, a larger influx from Pakistan is expected in the second half of the year.