Afghanistan: Snapshot of Immediate Humanitarian Response Gaps, September - December 2021

OVERVIEW

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic have left 18.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Recent escalation in conflict and resulting upheaval has exacerbated needs and further complicated an extremely challenging operational context. Humanitarians have already witnessed a dangerous deepening of need for a wider number of people. While all population groups across the country have been impacted, the consequences for women and girls have been most immediately felt. This Flash Appeal presents a prioritisation of unmet needs in the 2021 HRP and strategic response to new emerging needs, as they are currently understood. Humanitarians seek $606 million to provide prioritised multi-sectoral assistance to 11 million people in the four remaining months of 2021. $413 million of this is already costed within 2021 HRP requirements, while $193 million is needed to address new emerging needs and changes in operating costs. The full implications of the recent political transition on the country’s basic services, financial systems and markets will take time to mainfest. However, initial indications already reveal a severe deterioriation of the situation for vulnerable people. While it is outside the humanitarian remit and the parameters of this appeal, it is critical that these basic services be maintained through continued development assistance. Failure to do so risks human and humanitarian catastrophe for the more than 37 million people who currently live on less than $2 a day.