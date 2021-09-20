Afghanistan Situation - Situation Report #5, 20 September 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian operations continue to face access challenges, and the participation of female humanitarians remains extremely limited at the moment.

It is estimated that 634,000 people have been internally displaced by conflict around the country between 1 January and 15 September 2021 (source: OCHA, 15 September). Between 1 January and 15 September, IOM has recorded 890,726 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (881,582) and Pakistan (9,144).

IOM RESPONSE

In 2021, IOM Afghanistan has delivered direct assistance to some 476,079 people including internally displaced persons (IDPs), vulnerable undocumented returnees and host communities through emergency shelter and non-food items (NFI), health, protection, and livelihoods promotion. IOM has a strong operational presence in the border provinces of Herat, Nangarhar, Nimroz and Kandahar, where significant out- and in-flows of persons occur with neighbouring Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Over the reporting period (9 - 15 September), IOM provided direct assistance through essential health services, protection services, humanitarian post-arrival assistance for undocumented returnees, and emergency livelihoods creation. In addition, IOM shelter programme assessed the needs of over 2,500 displaced persons in Kabul, Sar-e Pl, Balkh, Kunduz and Takhar. IOM’s Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) screened a total of 58,988 persons for COVID-19 at the Milak and Spin Boldak border points and provided information on risk mitigation measures. In eight operational centres in Herat, Nimruz, Nangarhar and Kandahar, 1,836 undocumented migrants were provided with humanitarian assistance such as temporary accommodation and hot meals.

This past week, IOM continued to resume activities in more provinces across IOM’s humanitarian and stabilization programming.