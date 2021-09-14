Afghanistan Situation - Situation Report #4, 12 September 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 9 September, the Taliban announced an interim government, and have been in communication with a ‘coordination council’ formed by Afghan leaders to manage the transfer of power.

Assessments and humanitarian operations are underway to meet critical, life-saving needs, but humanitarian agencies remain engaged in access negotiations to urge for alignment with joint operating principles in many provinces, including full participation of women.

Between 1 January and 8 September 2021, it is estimated that over 592,500 people have been internally displaced by conflict around the country (source: OCHA, 5 September). Between 1 January and 8 September 2021, IOM has recorded 850,805 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (843,072) and Pakistan (7,733).

A coordinated inter-agency flash appeal was released on 5 September, seeking urgent support to reach 10.8 million people in need by the end of the year. To meet life-saving needs, IOM’s own financial requirements for 2021, in line with the HRP and Flash Appeal, are USD 108.5M, targeting 1.9 million people. This is inclusive of the USD 24 million IOM flash appeal released in the second half of August*. IOM’s DTM launched its first Emergency Event Tracking Report this week, which will share up to date information on movement trends and needs (https://dtm.iom.int/afghanistan).