Afghanistan Situation - Situation Report # 3, 1 September 2021

Situation Overview

The overall security situation was more settled in most of the provinces during the reporting period. Businesses and markets have reopened in some provincial capitals.

The economic situation continues to be of major concern in terms of the continuity of basic services and impact on the most vulnerable people. Price increases of staples continue to be reported along with scarcity of basic commodities which will impact overall humanitarian needs going forward. Additionally, bank closures and limitations in the provision of cash during the reporting period have worrying consequences if they continue.

Evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul have concluded: the final airlift operations ended on 30 August. More than 123,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul by the U.S and other foreign governments over the past two weeks.

Between 1 January and 9 August 2021, it is estimated that over 570,000 people were internally displaced by conflict around the country, with 32 out of 34 provinces recording some level of forced displacement (source: OCHA, 29 August). Between 1 January and 30 August 2021, IOM has recorded 791,995 undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran (784,962) and Pakistan (7,033).

IOM has launched its Priority Response and Requirements for Afghanistan to raise urgent funds for its response to the current situation in Afghanistan. IOM is seeking USD 24 million for an initial period of three months (August to November 2021) to fill emerging gaps as well as meet current priority needs for humanitarian and protection activities. These additional financial requirements are in addition to the financial needs outlined in the existing Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 and will be reflected in the upcoming HRP Addendum.