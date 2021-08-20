Afghanistan Situation - Situation Report # 1, 19 August 2021

Situation Overview

Following the announcement of the withdrawal of United States (US) troops and other international military forces (IMFs) from Afghanistan, the security situation in the country has deteriorated rapidly, with a rapid Taliban advance and the eventual collapse of Government on 16 August 2021.

Large scale displacement driven by conflict and drought, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and with poverty and food insecurity deepening, is generating massive humanitarian and protection need in the country. A total of 32 out of 34 provinces had recorded some level of forced displacement.

Inadequate shelter and insufficient access to sanitation and health facilities have resulted in extremely precarious living conditions for affected families. Many Afghans are seeking options for out-migration through regular and irregular routes.

Businesses and shops continue the gradual process of reopening. Government employees have also been encouraged by the Taliban to return to work. Banks remain closed. The situation at the airport remains tense and volatile.

The future of security at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) is uncertain and there is no clarity regarding resumption of non-military services.

Senior leaders of the Taliban Political Commission in Doha, including Deputy Leader Mullah Baradar, have arrived in Kandahar from Qatar and are expected to start negotiations on behalf of the Taliban with the members of the Transition Council soon.

IOM has identified priority response and funding needs required for early action in response to the current situation in Afghanistan. IOM is requesting for USD 24 million for an initial period of three months (August to November 2021) for humanitarian and protection activities. These are in line with the existing requirements in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)