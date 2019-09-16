Afghanistan: Situation report, September 2019

IN NUMBERS

13.5 million people severely food insecure

293 000 people affected by suddenonset natural disasters

3.9 million people affected by drought in need of emergency food and livelihoods assistance

USD 26.2 million needed for critical livelihood support during the 2019/2020 agricultural season

KEY POINTS

The deteriorating food security and livelihood situation has continued into 2019, driven mostly by the combination of widespread hostilities, mass displacements, and slow and sudden-onset natural disasters.

Nearly 30 percent of the population is severely food insecure. They have limited food production, depleted assets and livelihoods, reduced incomes and weakened health.

The lingering impact of the drought remains and millions of Afghans are expected to be affected during the second half of 2019.

Record-high floods and landslides affected almost 300 000 people during the first six months of 2019 – a 375 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The highly probable returns of the displaced population could further compound the situation and influence the agricultural cycle.