16 Sep 2019

Afghanistan: Situation report, September 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (500.75 KB)

IN NUMBERS

13.5 million people severely food insecure

293 000 people affected by suddenonset natural disasters

3.9 million people affected by drought in need of emergency food and livelihoods assistance

USD 26.2 million needed for critical livelihood support during the 2019/2020 agricultural season

KEY POINTS

  • The deteriorating food security and livelihood situation has continued into 2019, driven mostly by the combination of widespread hostilities, mass displacements, and slow and sudden-onset natural disasters.

  • Nearly 30 percent of the population is severely food insecure. They have limited food production, depleted assets and livelihoods, reduced incomes and weakened health.

  • The lingering impact of the drought remains and millions of Afghans are expected to be affected during the second half of 2019.

  • Record-high floods and landslides affected almost 300 000 people during the first six months of 2019 – a 375 percent increase compared to the previous year.

  • The highly probable returns of the displaced population could further compound the situation and influence the agricultural cycle.

  • FAO seeks USD 35 million to assist 1.4 million severely food insecure farmers and herders in 22 provinces still struggling to recover from the impact of the drought and subsequent floods through critical livelihood protection assistance during the 2019/2020 agricultural season.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.