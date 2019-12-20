20 Dec 2019

Afghanistan: Situation Report (as of 20 December 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.94 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • With the onset of the winter season, people in need have become more vulnerable

  • The joint winterisation strategy for 2019-2020 integrates shelter, food, health and WASH

  • How the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund is helping

  • Case study: the perils of the winter season

Providing support for winter to affected people

Humanitarian context

Conflict and insecurity, recurrent natural disasters continue to force people to be on the move in in Afghanistan. In the first ten months of the year, over 400,000 people fled their homes due to conflict, with a total of 32 out of 34 provinces affected.

In addition, nearly 300,000 people were affected by natural disasters in 32 out of 34 provinces resulting in at least 149 people killed and 165 injured; and over 39,000 houses were destroyed or damaged. With the onset of the winter season, people in need have become more vulnerable compounding the effects of displacement as many people have exhausted their coping mechanisms as decades of war have eroded people’s resilience. The combination of conflict with repeated displacement, poverty, and the wide-ranging consequences of under-investment in services has resulted in many families to be burdened by burgeoning debt. For example, it is estimated that it will take 16 years for returnees in Badghis to repay the debts they incurred while displaced during the drought

Furthermore, about half a million people from Afghanistan returned from Pakistan, Iran and other countries in 2019. As in previous years, many returnees are returning with minimal assets and are in need of humanitarian assistance upon arrival as well as income-earning opportunities. Without assistance, people have little capacity to cope and recover. Next year, humanitarian needs are expected to increase with almost a quarter of the population or 9.4 million people estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance; 56 per cent of people in need are children. Humanitarian organisations will need US $733 million to reach 7.1 million people in need in 2020.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.