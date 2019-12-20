Afghanistan: Situation Report (as of 20 December 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian context

Conflict and insecurity, recurrent natural disasters continue to force people to be on the move in in Afghanistan. In the first ten months of the year, over 400,000 people fled their homes due to conflict, with a total of 32 out of 34 provinces affected.

In addition, nearly 300,000 people were affected by natural disasters in 32 out of 34 provinces resulting in at least 149 people killed and 165 injured; and over 39,000 houses were destroyed or damaged. With the onset of the winter season, people in need have become more vulnerable compounding the effects of displacement as many people have exhausted their coping mechanisms as decades of war have eroded people’s resilience. The combination of conflict with repeated displacement, poverty, and the wide-ranging consequences of under-investment in services has resulted in many families to be burdened by burgeoning debt. For example, it is estimated that it will take 16 years for returnees in Badghis to repay the debts they incurred while displaced during the drought

Furthermore, about half a million people from Afghanistan returned from Pakistan, Iran and other countries in 2019. As in previous years, many returnees are returning with minimal assets and are in need of humanitarian assistance upon arrival as well as income-earning opportunities. Without assistance, people have little capacity to cope and recover. Next year, humanitarian needs are expected to increase with almost a quarter of the population or 9.4 million people estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance; 56 per cent of people in need are children. Humanitarian organisations will need US $733 million to reach 7.1 million people in need in 2020.