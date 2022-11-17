Afghanistan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP): 2022 Mid-Year Report

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

The humanitarian, economic, and human rights situation inside Afghanistan continues to deteriorate. No mass influx into neighbouring countries has been observed in 2022 through official regulated borders surrounding Afghanistan. Borders into the Islamic Republic of Iran remained officially closed for those trying to seek asylum and are only open for those with valid passports or visas, but Afghans continue making their way to Iran informally through unofficial border crossing points. To Pakistan, border entry at Torkham is limited to those with valid passports and visas. Exceptions may apply to those with critical medical conditions on humanitarian grounds at both Torkham and Chaman border crossings and those with Tazkiras from neighbouring districts at Chaman. Meanwhile, in Central Asia, borders are only open to visa holders. Across the region, a steady flow of new arrivals including via unofficial border crossings, continued which, cumulatively, has placed a significant additional burden on neighbouring host countries. There have also been voluntary returns to Afghanistan on a small scale.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran estimates that up to 1 million Afghans have arrived in the country since the start of 2021, although deportations have occurred on a large scale. Some 40,710 Afghan new arrivals have approached UNHCR in Iran since January 2021. In Pakistan, of the 250,000 new arrivals reported by the Government, approximately 216,000 have approached UNHCR. According to the Government of Uzbekistan, 13,020 Afghans have arrived in the country since January 2021, the majority arrived before 15 August with valid visas issued by the Uzbek consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif. Some 5,700 Afghans have arrived in Tajikistan since the start of 2021.

The Government of Pakistan – the Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CCAR) – and UNHCR, with the technical support of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), conducted the first large-scale verification and documentation renewal exercise for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 2010, officially known as the Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE). The exercise ran from March 2021 until February 2022, with the final report released in September 2022. A separate verification of Afghan Citizenship Card holders in Pakistan (current Government figure for this population is 840,000) is expected to be conducted by the Government of Pakistan in coordination with IOM in the near future. In Iran, the Government conducted a headcount exercise of undocumented Afghans in the first half of 2022. The exercise was open to all undocumented Afghans, including new arrivals. Initial results suggest that approximately 2.2 million Afghan nationals registered and received headcount laissez-passers which provide temporary protection against refoulement. Final data from the exercise is expected in the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, the 17th round of the Amayesh card renewal exercise is ongoing.

Conditions of refugees and other Afghans in host countries have deteriorated, worsened by the economic situation across the region with lack of livelihoods opportunities and socio-economic perspectives. Inflation, global supply chain pressures (including due to the war in Ukraine), and rising costs of living manifested in increases in rent and price hikes of basic staples like bread and rice, compounded by limited livelihood opportunities, continue to erode purchasing power in host countries. This severely impacts vulnerable populations’ ability to afford basic goods and services. In Iran, sanctions continue to have a negative impact on the economic situation, while natural disasters continue to pose a significant threat to affected populations in host countries, as evident in Pakistan with the recent floods having a devastating impact for already vulnerable populations. Nearly 800,000 refugees are estimated to be hosted in more than 40 calamity-hit districts in Pakistan, including over 175,600 women and 400,000 children. Two thirds of these are hosted in just four districts: Peshawar (210,000) and Nowshera (77,700) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Quetta (170,000) in Balochistan Province, and Karachi (71,500) in Sindh province. Separate to the RRP, to cover additional unforeseen needs, an interagency Floods Response Plan was first issued in early September 2022, with a revised version launched on 4 October, seeking USD 816 million to support the Government of Pakistan with relief and early recovery activities until May 2023.

In light of the worsening conditions in host countries, significant support is needed to meet immediate basic needs of Afghans, but host communities also need significant support. Furthermore, investments in national infrastructure require major attention since they continue to support large Afghan populations. As a result, the community – and area-based approach taken by the RRP, focusing the response on Afghans and the communities that host them is even more pertinent. Partners continue to work through government systems wherever possible, supporting the Governments to maintain and strengthen those systems in the spirit of burden sharing, demonstrated by the examples in the key achievements sections of the country chapters below, and this will continue in the second half of 2022. Opportunities for resettlement and complementary pathways remain limited but continue to be pursued wherever possible and have increased significantly from recent years. In Pakistan, over 1,500 resettlement submissions have been made for Afghan refugees between January and August 2022, while in Iran the figure is over 1,250.