Afghanistan: Shelter Cluster Factsheet October-December 2017

The Cluster made significant efforts in accessing and responding to more needs during the fourth quarter. Throughout 2017, the Cluster assessed a total of 886,686 individuals (126,669 families) across 177 districts in all 34 Provinces within the Country. The results revealed that most families lacked basic household items particularly kitchen sets, some expressed fear of imminent eviction due to lack of secured tenure, others lived in overcrowded shelter conditions exposing women and girls to protection risks while some families lived in makeshift or damaged shelters which provides minimal protection from the harsh weather conditions and exposed them to health risks. The lack of livelihood opportunities for sustainability was the major concern that came across all families assessed.