Afghanistan: Shelter Cluster Factsheet October-December 2017
NEEDS
The Cluster made significant efforts in accessing and responding to more needs during the fourth quarter. Throughout 2017, the Cluster assessed a total of 886,686 individuals (126,669 families) across 177 districts in all 34 Provinces within the Country. The results revealed that most families lacked basic household items particularly kitchen sets, some expressed fear of imminent eviction due to lack of secured tenure, others lived in overcrowded shelter conditions exposing women and girls to protection risks while some families lived in makeshift or damaged shelters which provides minimal protection from the harsh weather conditions and exposed them to health risks. The lack of livelihood opportunities for sustainability was the major concern that came across all families assessed.
Additionally, one nationwide winterization household level assessment was conducted and 90,747 vulnerable families (635,229 individuals) were identify in need of winterization assistance.
RESPONSE
A total of 871,375 individuals including 21% women, 31% girls, 29% boys, 20% men were provided with various shelters and NFIs assistance through in-kind and cash modalities in 2017 beyond the targets planned. This is attributed to improve reporting during the last quarter of the year. Approximately, 315,661 individuals received additional shelter and NFIs assistance of which 269,785 vulnerable individuals were supported through the winterization response.
638,828 individuals supported with NFIs above the 600,000 targets for 2017 as more needs were covered
81,321 individuals received emergency shelter while 151,226 vulnerable individuals received a variety of shelter support including the construction of transitional and permanent shelters and others were supported to upgrade existing makeshift or damaged shelters.