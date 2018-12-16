16 Dec 2018

Afghanistan: Shelter Cluster Factsheet July - September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (386.02 KB)

NEEDS

Ongoing conflict and drought were the key drivers of humanitarian needs during the reporting period (01 July – 30 September 2018).

Approximately 95,172 individuals affected/displaced by conflict were in need of emergency shelter and NFI assistance mainly in Ghazni, Kunduz, Uruzgan, Helmand and Sar e pul Provinces in the North, Northeast, Central and Southern regions of Afghanistan.

There are more than 224,000 individuals displaced because of drought mostly in the Western Region. They are living in the open or makeshift tents made of blankets or clothes in very poor conditions are in need of Emergency shelter and Non-food items. All of them have lost their livelihood and income sources which depend on agriculture and animal husbandry.

RESPONSE

As of 01 July – 30 September, a total of 159,989 individuals including 18% men, 20% women, 30% boys and 32% girls were provided with various shelter and NFIs assistance through in-kind and cash modalities.

  • 108,596 individuals supported with NFIs

  • 9,364 individuals received emergency shelter including cash for rent,

  • 42,029 vulnerable individuals received a variety of shelter support including the upgrading of existing makeshift or damaged shelters while a few were supported to construct transitional shelters.

Approximately 20,214 individuals received additional shelter and NFIs assistance.

As of 01 January – 30 September 2018, the cluster assisted a total of 345,490 individuals with NFIs and 102,680 individuals with shelter assistance against the total targets (634,459 individuals) for 2018.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

The cluster is now 41% funded leaving a gap of 59% against its total requirements ($46.5 million) for 2018.

For the remaining part of the year, the Cluster will focus on providing emergency shelter and NFI assistance to families displaced by drought as well as winterization assistance to enable families cope with the harsh winter season.

