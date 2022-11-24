Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: November 23, 2022

Observed precipitation supports winter wheat planting
KEY MESSAGES
- Positive precipitation anomalies were observed in northwestern, central highlands, northern, northeastern, eastern, and southeastern parts of Afghanistan as of November 15 (Figure 1). As seasonally typical, western and southern parts of the country have yet to receive winter seasonal precipitation as of the reporting date.
- Slightly above-average snow water equivalent levels are seen in the central highlands and eastern parts of the country. Negative snow water equivalent anomalies were observed in the southern and far eastern parts of Badakhshan province (Figure 2). Despite the above-mentioned variability, snow water volume levels are above average (Figure 3).
- The recent favorable precipitation along with warm air temperature conditions are supporting winter wheat planting. The total area planted for winter wheat is expected to be greater than last season, but still below average per field reports.
- ECMWF precipitation forecasts through December 5 indicate dry conditions across the country (Figure 4). Despite this, the current favorable soil moisture conditions will enable winter wheat planting.
- According to the latest NOAA advisory, La Niña conditions will most likely persist into Northern Hemisphere winter 2022-23, with a transition to ENSO-neutral during February-April 2023. Despite La Niña conditions the cumulative precipitation from October 2022 through February 2023 is expected to be average.
- Above average temperatures are expected during the period December 2022 – February 2023 (Figure 5) and beyond, through the end of summer 2023.