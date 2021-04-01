Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: March 31, 2021

Precipitation in March improves water availability except in the south and southwest

KEY MESSAGES

Well-distributed precipitation from mid-February to March reduced precipitation deficits in northeastern, northern, central, and eastern parts of the country. Significant precipitation deficits persist in southern and southwestern parts of the country as of March 25.

Positive snow depth anomalies are observed in some of the mid to higher elevations of northeastern, eastern, and central parts of the country. Snow depths at most higher elevations continue to be well below normal.

Some improvement in snow water volume levels is observed in northern, northeastern, and central basins. Southern and southwestern basins continue to exhibit near record minimum snow water volumes as of March 29.

Precipitation from mid-February to March has contributed to favorable soil moisture conditions for spring wheat planting. However, uninterrupted spring precipitation is delaying spring wheat cultivation in some areas, especially in parts of Badakhshan province. The condition of winter wheat is generally reported to be normal, except in southern, southwestern, and western parts of the country where it is below normal.

Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures are expected from April to June 2021 due to the prevailing La Niña conditions.