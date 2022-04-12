Afghanistan
Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: March 25, 2022
Precipitation during March supports normal spring wheat sowing although final wheat harvest depends on precipitation and temperature during April-May
Key Messages
- Below-average cumulative precipitation from October 1, 2021, to March 20, 2022, was observed in southwestern, northern, central highlands, and northeastern parts of the country. Above-average cumulative precipitation was observed in the eastern and southern parts of the country (Figure 1).
- As of March 22, 2022, below-average snow water equivalent was observed across much of the country, except in isolated north-central areas (Figure 2). Below average and record low snow water volumes persist in many basins of the country (Figure 3).
- The above-average precipitation from the last week of February to mid-March supported normal sowing of spring wheat. Further, current soil moisture conditions support healthy vegetative growth of irrigated wheat in some areas. Winter wheat is reported to be healthy.
- The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicates below-average precipitation during the next two weeks (Figure 4). In case these dry spells persist in April then wheat crop in flowering stage might be affected due to temperature and moisture stresses. There is a low risk of landslides and flash floods in the coming months, given the precipitation forecasts.
- Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures (Figure 5) are most likely through the end of the 2021-2022 wet season in Afghanistan, due to the ongoing La Niña. The precipitation and temperature forecasts, together with low snow water volumes, may increase the likelihood of crop stress during the critical flowering season during April and May. There is a high likelihood that the cultivation of second season crops may be severely affected due to water availability shortages.