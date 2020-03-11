Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: March 11, 2020

Below average water availability in most Afghanistan basins at the beginning of spring wet season

KEY MESSAGES

Cumulative precipitation, as of March 5, in the areas bordering Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan continues to be about 75 percent of normal while above-average precipitation conditions persist in the rest of the country.

Snowpack is currently below average over higher elevations in the central, eastern, and northeastern parts of the country. Snow water volumes are currently below average in most basins across the country while they are at average levels in the Helmand and Arghandab basins. Snow water volumes in the Sari Pul,

Balkhab, Khulm, Kunduz, Khanabad, KokchaAb_i_Rustaq, and Panj basins are very close to or at record minimum levels. Snow water volumes are below average due to below-average snowfall in northern areas or the early spring melt, which occurred in early March.

The above-average precipitation in the first week of March and forecast for heavy precipitation in the coming weeks will likely result in favorable spring wheat planting conditions. The below-average snow water volume will likely lead to some adverse impacts on water availability for irrigation, although crop development in the coming months is not expected to be adversely affected. On the other hand, second season crops, which are primarily irrigated, may be somewhat affected.

Above-average temperatures were observed across the entire country in February. The forecasted aboveaverage temperatures in the coming weeks may continue to accelerate earlier than normal snowmelt.

UPDATE ON SEASONAL PROGRESS

Precipitation anomalies:

Despite heavy precipitation in most parts of the country in the first week of March, below-average cumulative precipitation anomalies for October 1, 2019 to March 5, 2020 persist in Jawzjan, Balkh, Kunduz, Takhar, Samangan, and Badakhshan Provinces. The precipitation deficits are centered on Kunduz, where rainfall deficits are nearly 70 percent of normal extending, eastwards towards Badakhshan and westwards to Jawzjan. Cumulative precipitation remained average to above average in the rest of the country (Figure 1).

Snow depth and snow water volume:

As of March 9, below-average snow depth anomalies emerged in some basins at higher elevations in the country, while slightly above average snow depths are present in the middle and lower elevations of central and southern Afghanistan (Figure 2). Below-average precipitation and above-average temperature conditions in February led to the rapid depletion in snow water volumes across most basins in Afghanistan. Currently, the snow water volumes across most basins in Afghanistan are below average except in the Helmand and Arghandab basins. The snow water volumes in Khanabad and KokchaAb_i_Rustaq basins are currently at record minimum levels. Figure 3 highlights average snow water volume in the Arghandab basin, below average in the Hari Rod and Sari Pul basins, and a record minimum level in the Khanabad basin as of March 9. The below-average snow water volumes will most likely not impact spring wheat planting activities and wheat crop development over the next few months. The deficits do not bode well for second season cultivation during the latter part of the season; the water availability for irrigation is expected to be below average. This is mostly due to the early season snowmelt in larger basins.