Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: June 3, 2021

Dry conditions persist in the west and south at the beginning of the main harvest season

KEY MESSAGES

At the conclusion of the 2020/21 wet season as of May 31, cumulative precipitation deficits were recorded in western, southern, and some central and northern parts of the country. Meanwhile, average to above average precipitation conditions were observed in southeastern, eastern, northeastern, and portions of the central and northern regions of the country. Storms in April resulted in flash floods in the first week of May in northern and northeastern parts of the country.

Rapid depletion of snow since mid-January led to record minimum or near-minimum snow water volumes (SWV) in many southern, southwestern, western, and northwestern basins. In eastern and northeastern basins with annual cycles, SWV levels were below average as of May 27. In general, snow water availability has been below-average in basins across the country since mid-January. This is likely to affect upcoming second season cultivation which depends on snowmelt for irrigation water.

According to the eMODIS Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for the dekad ending May 31, below-normal crop and rangeland conditions have continued in many southern, western, northwestern, and northern parts of the country.