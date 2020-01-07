07 Jan 2020

Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: January 06, 2020

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (836.69 KB)

Early season snowpack development is slightly below normal

KEY MESSAGES

  • Afghanistan received above average precipitation except in the northern parts which received below average precipitation during October through December. Above average temperatures have been observed across the country during the same period.

  • Above average snow depth anomalies have been observed at lower elevations while below average have been seen at higher elevations in the eastern, central, southern and northeastern parts of the country.

  • Although below average snow water volumes have been observed in most basins through end of December, they are expected to increase due to heavy snow forecast in the first half of January 2020.

  • Above average temperatures along with average precipitation are expected during January through March 2020 due to prevailing ENSOneutral conditions. In view of heavy precipitation expected in January there is a possibility of flooding risk due to snowmelt in February and March in the eastern and northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

