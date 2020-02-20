Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: February 20, 2020

Despite recent precipitation,deficits persist in northern areas with favorable conditions in the rest of the country

KEY MESSAGES

Cumulative precipitation for October 2019 to midFebruary 2020 is above average across much of the country; however, below average precipitation has been observed in northern areas bordering Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan with deficits as large as 70 percent of normal. Temperatures were above average across the country except in the central and eastern areas where temperatures were average to below average.

Well distributed precipitation from January through February 10 has maintained above average levels of snow water volume in southern Afghanistan basins. However below average snow water levels persist in Sari Pul, Balkhab, Khulm, Kunduz, and Panj basins, with record minimum levels in Khanabad and Kokcha-Ab_i_Rustaq basins in northern Afghanistan.

Favorable precipitation and soil moisture conditions in southern Afghanistan are expected to support normal spring wheat planting. On the other hand, the persistence of precipitation deficits and abnormal dryness in areas adjacent to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan is a cause for concern as they will not only affect the spring wheat planting but also crop and pastoral growth during the main growing season.

The central, eastern, southern, and western basins of Afghanistan which received above average precipitation are under watch for flash floods in view of forecasted above average temperatures during April through May.

UPDATE ON SEASONAL PROGRESS

Precipitation anomalies:

Below average cumulative precipitation anomalies persist in areas bordering Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Balkh, Jawzjan, Kunduz, and Takhar provinces during October 1, 2019 through February 10, 2020. Above average cumulative precipitation conditions continued in the rest of the country during the same period (Figure 1).

Snow depth and snow water volume:

Continued heavy precipitation through February 10 has sustained above average snow depths at middle and lower elevations in the eastern, central, southern, southwestern and western basins of the country. However below average snow depth anomalies persisted at higher elevations in the Sari Pul, Balkhab, Khulm, Kunduz, Khanabad, Kokcha-Ab_i_Rustaq and Panj basins adjoining Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan (Figure 2). The snow water volumes in the above basins are at below average levels; the current levels in Khanabad and Kokcha-Ab_i_Rustaq basins are at record minimum. Figure 3 highlights record maximum snow water volume in the Arghandab basin; average in Hari Rod basin; below average in Balkhab basin and at record minimum level in Khanabad basin.