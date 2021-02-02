Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: February 1, 2021

Despite mixed precipitation anomalies, below-average snowpack is seen across the country

KEY MESSAGES

As of January 25, normal to above-normal cumulative precipitation anomalies are seen in parts of the central, central highlands, and southeastern regions of the country Below-normal precipitation anomalies are observed in rest of the country.

Below-normal snow depth anomalies persist at higher elevations in the northeast and central highlands. At lower elevations, average snow depth is observed in western and northern parts of the country, while negative anomalies are seen in central, northeastern, eastern, and southeastern parts.

As of January 26, snow accumulation and snow water volumes are below normal in most basins across the country due to the prevailing deficit-precipitation conditions.

Above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation are expected from February through April due to the prevailing La Niña conditions. Below-average development of snowpack and, consequently, belowaverage snowmelt runoff is expected in the coming months, likely to reduce water available for irrigated crops. While the first crop cultivation in the upstream areas is not expected to be affected by below-average water availability, crops in the downstream areas are more at risk. For the second crop cultivation, reduced seasonal water availability is expected in the country.