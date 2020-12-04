Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: December 3, 2020

Above-average mid-November precipitation facilitated winter wheat planting

KEY MESSAGES

• Well-distributed precipitation around mid-November reduced the precipitation deficits prevailing from the beginning of the 2020/21 wet season in the country. Average cumulative precipitation conditions are currently observed across the country.

• Snow depth is generally above average in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and central highland basins, but below average at higher elevations in the northeastern basins.

• Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures are expected due to La Niña conditions through the end of March 2021. Overall, the northern wheat belt may be stressed by reduced water availability and increased water demand during the 2021 season.

• The Global Forecast System (GFS) 7-day total precipitation forecast indicates a 50 percent chance of 25 mm precipitation or more in the central and northeast in the week ending December 8 and a 30-40 percent chance of 25 mm precipitation or more in the northeast during the week ending December 15.

• Recent mid-November precipitation and that anticipated in the coming two weeks are expected to create favorable conditions for normal completion of winter wheat planting. However, it is important to note that colder temperatures may freeze the soils and make them more difficult for planting in December.