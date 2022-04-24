Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: April 22, 2022

Below-average wheat harvest is expected due to below-average soil moisture and low water availability

Key Messages

Below-average cumulative precipitation from October 1, 2021, to April 15, 2022, was observed in southwestern, northern, central highlands, and northeastern parts of the country. Average to above-average cumulative precipitation for the same period was observed in some parts of the central and southern regions (Figure 1).

Low soil moisture and low snow water volumes have already led to moisture stress in the northern wheat belt (Figure 2). As of April 19, 2022, below-average and near-record low snow water volumes persist in most basins of the country (Figure 3).

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicates above-average precipitation from April 18 to April 25, and below-average precipitation thereafter during the week ending May 2 (Figure 4). Wheat will be in the critical flowering stage during the next two-three weeks. Although above-average precipitation during the week ending April 25 may provide relief to the stressed crop, dry weather in the following weeks may hurt yield prospects at the time of harvest.