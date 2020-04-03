Afghanistan Seasonal Monitor: April 2, 2020

Rains in late March decreased precipitation deficits in northern areas and facilitated spring planting

KEY MESSAGES

Cumulative precipitation for October 1, 2019, to March 25, 2020, has been above average across most of Afghanistan. Precipitation deficits in northern and northeastern Afghanistan have decreased due to heavy precipitation in late March. Currently, precipitation deficits as large as 75 percent of normal are present in Kunduz, Takhar, and Badakhshan Provinces. These deficits are expected to continue to decrease due to the forecast for heavy precipitation in the coming two weeks.

Below-average snow depth anomalies persist at higher elevations in the central, northern, and northeastern parts of the country, while they are slightly above average in Bala Murghab Kushk, Balkhab, Helmand, and Kabul basins.

Following a similar trend as snow depth, snow water volumes remain below average across most basins in the country, except in Helmand and Arghandab basins. Snow water volumes in the Khanabad, KokchaAb_i_Rustaq, and Panj basins remain at record minimum levels.

The forecast heavy precipitation in the first two weeks of April is expected to result in largely favorable conditions for spring wheat planting in April. The forecast of average temperature and precipitation in the coming months is likely to support the normal growth of crops except in northern Afghanistan where precipitation deficits are expected to persist.