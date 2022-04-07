Afghanistan | Safeguarding food and livelihoods security through unconditional cash transfer and emergency livestock Project fact sheet (OSRO/AFG/111/EC)

This project fact sheet summarizes the key aspects of this project, Safeguarding food and livelihoods security through unconditional cash transfer and emergency livestock, objective, budget, geographical scope, people assisted, assistance modalities, crosscutting issues and SDGs contribution. The key objective of this project is to protect food and nutrition security by boosting the livelihoods and productive capacities of poor, vulnerable men and women in these at-risk communities during the La Niña induced drought months.