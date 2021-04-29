Afghanistan: Safe Reopening of Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and other Psychosocial Support (PSS) Group Activities Action Tracker

Safe Reopening of Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and other Psychosocial Support (PSS) Group Activities Action Tracker

This document is an overview of progress for safe resumption of Child Friendly Space (CFS) and other Psychosocial group activities for children in the humanitarian context of Afghanistan. The Government of Afghanistan ordered school closure on 14 March 2020 and has indicated that they are working on a plan for gradually reopening. CFS and other PSS group activities will be a subject to Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) approval. To prepare for this, Child Protection Agencies in Afghanistan must ensure that CFSs and other PSS activities are safe; staff are prepared to mitigate risks; and all children and their families and communities are ready to support their return to the CFS and other activities.

This Action Tracker should be used alongside with the Global Child Protection AoR Guidelines for restarting PSS activities in emergency setting.