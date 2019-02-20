As Afghanistan’s capital grows, its residents scramble for clean water

“Here, we were told the government would help us, but nothing has happened so far”

Stefanie Glinski | KABUL, 19 February 2019

Twice a week, Farid Rahimi gets up at dawn, wraps a blanket around his shoulders to keep warm, gathers his empty jerrycans, and waits beside the tap outside his house in a hillside neighbourhood above Kabul.

At 7am sharp, water bursts from the pipes, filling Rahimi’s tank and buckets. He labours away, saving every drop until – just an hour later – the last drop falls.

Read more on IRIN