Afghanistan: Roadside bomb kills six civilians and seriously injures three children

Following reports of an attack in Eastern Afghanistan, which seriously injured three children and killed at least six civilians, Save the Children issues the following statement.

Milan Dinic, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan: "We are deeply concerned by the increase of roadside bomb blasts that continue to threaten the lives of innocent children. One child has been left fighting for their life and two more seriously wounded after a roadside bomb was detonated yesterday evening in Ghazni province. This was the latest in a growing number of targeted attacks against civilians which killed six people and seriously injured at least three children.

"It is time to stop this war on children. For the sake of all Afghan children and the future of Afghanistan, the warring parties must do everything in their power to stop killing and maiming children during this terrible conflict. These past few months have been some of the deadliest in recent times, with a spike in the numbers of attacks that have killed or wounded civilians, including children, leaving many with life changing injuries. The country should be focusing on the COVID-19 outbreak but how can people protect themselves against the pandemic whilst civilians are under constant attack?

"Save the Children strongly condemns the attack and is gravely concerned by the increase in violence as the year progresses. This war on children needs to stop now."

