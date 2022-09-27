Afghanistan Risk Overview: Risk report 26 September 2022

The Afghanistan Risk Overview is a biannual risk identification report outlining key emerging risks in Afghanistan that might affect the humanitarian situation over the next six months.
Risks identified:
-
A drastic decrease in purchasing power severely affects the ability of the poor, specifically the urban poor, to address basic needs and access goods and services.
-
Ineffective emergency response to sudden onset disasters during winter results in additional urgent, unaddressed humanitarian needs
-
The failure of government bureaucracy results in the reduction of public services, increased corruption, and reduced income for state employees.
-
Increased Taliban interference in humanitarian programming or attempts to divert aid result in a reduction of or temporary halt in humanitarian assistance, further economic collapse, and major health and food crises.
-
International or regional conflict causes displacement and reduced access to humanitarian services.
-
A severe loss of livestock during winter results in the loss of income for pastoralist households and reduced food availability
ACAPS regularly tracks these and other risks for Afghanistan and publishes alerts and updates as the context evolves. The next Afghanistan Risk Overview will be published in March 2023.