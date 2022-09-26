Afghanistan Remote Monitoring Update: Thousands of families lose homes and livestock due to flooding in August, August 2022

KEY MESSAGES

• With the main harvest of wheat recently concluded and harvesting of fruit and second-season crops ongoing as of late August, many rural households are experiencing seasonal improvements in access to food and income from own crop production and sales and agricultural labor. However, wheat production was below-average in many areas due to a second consecutive drought. Given this and poor macroeconomic conditions driving significantly above-average prices of food and non-food commodities and below-average income-earning, millions of households continue to rely on remittances and humanitarian food assistance to meet their needs.

• Though widespread Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are now expected at the provincial level given seasonal improvements and significant assistance, the total number of people facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes is atypically high. The population in need will likely begin to increase again with the start of winter in November, with area-level Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes likely to re-emerge in November/December in areas worst affected by drought.

• According to data from UN OCHA, 223,365 people were affected by natural disasters from January 1 to August 31, 2022. This is double the five-year average for that time period. Over 85,000 people (one third of the total) were affected by earthquakes in Paktika and Khost in June, while over 78,800 people were affected by flooding in the south and east of the country bordering Pakistan in July and August. Many natural disaster-affected households lost homes, assets, and livestock, with worst-affected poor households likely in need of emergency humanitarian food assistance to prevent food consumption gaps and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.