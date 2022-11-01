Afghanistan Remote Monitoring Update: Drought and poor economy to drive atypically high assistance needs in the 2022/23 lean season, October 2022

Key Messages

According to government estimates, wheat production in the recently concluded 2021/22 season is expected to have been around 5 percent less than in the previous drought-affected season and around 15 percent less than the five-year average, with rainfed production areas experiencing the greatest losses (Figure 1). Harvesting of second-season crops is ongoing in October, providing many households with additional seasonal food and income. Second season production of most crops is expected to be near average to slightly below average, though worse production is expected in localized areas worst affected by drought and flooding.

WFP reached more than 10 million people with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support in September 2022. In October, WFP is beginning to scale up its response for the lean season. From October to December 2022, WFP plans to reach 15 million people per month. This is equivalent to between one third and one half of the country’s entire population. Beneficiaries of emergency food assistance receive monthly rations equivalent to 50 to 75 percent of a household’s total monthly energy requirements.