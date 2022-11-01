Afghanistan Remote Monitoring Update: Drought and poor economy to drive atypically high assistance needs in the 2022/23 lean season, October 2022

Key Messages
According to government estimates, wheat production in the recently concluded 2021/22 season is expected to have been around 5 percent less than in the previous drought-affected season and around 15 percent less than the five-year average, with rainfed production areas experiencing the greatest losses (Figure 1). Harvesting of second-season crops is ongoing in October, providing many households with additional seasonal food and income. Second season production of most crops is expected to be near average to slightly below average, though worse production is expected in localized areas worst affected by drought and flooding.
WFP reached more than 10 million people with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support in September 2022. In October, WFP is beginning to scale up its response for the lean season. From October to December 2022, WFP plans to reach 15 million people per month. This is equivalent to between one third and one half of the country’s entire population. Beneficiaries of emergency food assistance receive monthly rations equivalent to 50 to 75 percent of a household’s total monthly energy requirements.
Given seasonally high availability of food and income from recent and ongoing harvesting, declining food prices in recent months, and significant humanitarian assistance, area-level Stressed (IPC Phase 2) or Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are currently expected across the country. However, income-earning remains below average and resilience has been eroded by consecutive shocks. An above-average number of households—including the poorest households in both rural and urban areas and those who were affected by drought and floods—are likely facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. As winter progresses, more households will exhaust stocks from below-average harvests and seasonal availabilty of income will decline. In areas worst-affected by drought, area-level Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are expected to re-emerge by November/December, and the number of households facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes will increase through the peak of the lean season in March 2023, before declining again in the beginning of the harvest season.