Afghanistan Remote Monitoring Update: Despite seasonal progress, poor macroeconomy and drought will drive high assistance needs, April 2022

KEY MESSAGES

In April, many rural households in lower elevation areas are experiencing improved access to food and income from agricultural labor opportunities and livestock milk production. Poor households in urban areas are also experiencing seasonal improvements in income-earning from labor opportunities. Over the next three months, food availability will further improve throughout the country as the main harvests are collected. However, drought-impacted households and those who still have limited access to income due to the deteriorated macroeconomic situation will continue to face difficulty meeting their essential food and non-food needs.

Cereal production in 2022 is likely to be below average at the national level due to below-average area planted and below-average water availability for both rainfed and irrigated crops. According to key informants, recent dry weather and above-average temperatures are leading to further stress on the rainfed wheat crop, with lower elevation areas in the north and northeast reporting significant crop damage. Irrigated crops in some downstream areas are also reportedly experiencing moisture stress but have reportedly not been impacted by significant crop damaged to date, while irrigated crops in upstream areas are generally in good condition. Given below-average planted area, below-average snowpack, and forecast belowaverage precipitation and above-average temperatures until the end of the season in May, wheat production is likely to be below-average at the national level, with the greatest concern for deficits in northern rainfed areas.

Livestock prices are generally above average and slightly higher than the same time last year, reflecting improved pasture conditions in April due to above-average temperatures, March precipitation, and early snowmelt. However, given forecast below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures, pasture conditions are likely to deteriorate rapidly in many areas in the coming months, which will likely lead to worsening livestock body conditions and reduced livestock prices in worst affected areas.