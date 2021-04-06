Afghanistan: Rapid Protection Assessment Report - [Sharak Sultan Mahmud, Ghazni City, Ghazni province - February 2021

BACKGROUND AND TRIGGER FOR ASSESSMENT

DRC conducted a Rapid Protection Assessment (RPA) on the 25th of February 2021 after a new displacement had been observed during the protection monitoring and after communities reported new displacements of 65 to 100 households (HHs) in their village during the last 5 months. Due to ongoing armed conflict between the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Armed Opposition Groups (AoGs), approximately 65 – 100 HHs were displaced from Rashidan, Waghaz and Qarabagh districts and Esfandi area of Ghazni City to Sharak Sultan Mahmud (PD3) of Ghazni City. The DRC Protection Team conducted 3 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs), 2 Community Discussions (CDs) and 6 Direct Observations (DOs) with men, women, youth, and elderly people. 22 community members including 10 women and 12 men participated.

DISPLACEMENT CONTEXT AND SITE INFORMATION

Due to ongoing armed conflict between ANA and AoGs, approximately 65 – 100 HHs were displaced from Rashidan, Waghaz and Qarabagh districts and Esfandi area of Ghazni City and settled down in Sharak Sultan Mahmud (PD3) of Ghazni City. These IDPs were displaced during the last 5 months. Sharak Sultan Mahmud is a residential area and consists of 400 HHs of protracted IDPs and host community members. It is located close to the Kabul-Kandahar high way. IDPs reported that they fled the armed conflict during the night and walked for a few hours until they were able to find transportation to Sharak Sultan Mohmud (PD3) of Ghazni city.

During CDs, IDPs reported that 55 HHs had left 5 months ago and came to Sharak Sultan Mohmud to join their relatives; while approximately 25 HHs fled 3 months ago as conflict intensified. All IDPs reported that they do not intend to return due to ongoing armed conflict and since they are well-integrated in their current location. They reported to have access to available services.