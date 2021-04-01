Afghanistan: Rapid Protection Assessment Report - Moghol Abad and Sattar Abad villages, Injel district, Herat - February 2021

BACKGROUND AND TRIGGER FOR ASSESSMENT

DRC conducted a Rapid Protection Assessment (RPA) on 17 February 2021 in Moghol Abad and Sattar Abad villages of Injel district, Herat province. Due to ongoing conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSFs) and Armed Opposition Groups (AoGs) in Lashkar Gah and Nawa-I-Barakzayi district, 106 households (HHs) displaced to Moghol Abad (42 HHs) and Sattar Abad (64 HHs) villages of Injel district, Herat province. The DRC Protection team conducted 3 Key Informant Interviews (KII), 3 Community Discussion (CDs), and 4 Direct Observations (DOs) with men, women, youth and elderly. 27 IDP community members participated including 17 women and 10 men.

DISPLACEMENT CONTEXT AND SITE INFORMATION

106 HHs displaced from Lashkar Gah and Nawa-I-Barakzayi district of Helmand province to Moghol Abad and Sattar Abad villages of Herat province in February due to ongoing armed conflict between ANSF and AoGs. IDPs reported during KIIs and CDs that they fled their homes on 5 February 2021 during the nighttime and arrived in their area of displacement (AOD) on 7 February 2021. 80% of IDPs participating in the assessment reported that they rented a vehicle as their means of transport, and it took 2 days to arrive to Herat due to mechanical problems of the vehicle. 8 women reported in CDs that their journey to their AOD was physically challenging, and reported that 2 pregnant women suffered miscarriages during the displacement process. 10 HHs reported during CDs that they fled Lashkar Gah in January due to armed conflict and advised their relatives and other community members to follow, resulting in an additional 106 HHs arriving in Moghol Abad and Sattar Abad on 7 February 2021. IDPs moreover mentioned that they anticipate additional displacement and arrivals due to ongoing armed conflict.

All participants reported no intentions to return to their area of origin (AOO) in the near future as they foresee that the armed conflict prompting their displacement will continue.