Afghanistan: Rapid Joint Needs Assessment Guidance for Enumerators (June 2021)

Background

In an increasingly complex operating environment, stronger coordination around humanitarian needs assessments is critical to:

enable effective assessment of multi-dimensional needs 2. optimise available resources (including use of trained enumerators) reduce the burden on key informants, and capitalise on a sometimes brief windows of access.

Under the direction of the humanitarian leadership group and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), members of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) and Humanitarian Access Group (HAG) were tasked with developing a joint assessment form and guidance note to support effective coordination for inter-agency joint rapid needs assessments.

One common rapid multi-sector needs assessments form (annexed to this guidance note) will be used by all agencies participating in either joint assessment in areas affected by escalating conflict, or as an initial assessment for areas that become more easily accessible following a peace agreement. The assessment form is drawn from indicators within the existing HCT-endorsed Household Emergency Assessment Tool (HEAT) and the JIAF indicators used for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). The purpose of developing a shared, harmonized, and standard tool is to ensure that aid agencies engaged in the humanitarian response in Afghanistan agree to a common structure, template form and a minimum set of enabling conditions necessary to carry out the independent and impartial, multi-sector assessments that form the basis for the delivery of humanitarian aid. These enabling conditions are grounded in the imperative to build a robust evidence-base from which partners can implement a needs-based response.

Further information can be found in the following documents:

• Joint Rapid Needs Assessments Guidance Note

• Humanitarian Data Sharing Protocol