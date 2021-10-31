Afghanistan: Rapid Capacity Survey - Summary Report (October)

Introduction & Methodology

Given the rapidly changing operational context, OCHA developed a Rapid Capacity Survey in August 2021 with the aim of quantifying the impact of the conflict on humanitarian reach and activities, the risks facing humanitarian personnel, and to collect information on enabling conditions for the resumption of activities. The survey asked organisations (UN and NGO; national and international) to report on the estimated percentage of programming that has been suspended/hibernated, where, and in which sector due to the conflict. The first two rounds of the survey are accessible here (part I and part II).

For the third iteration of the survey, OCHA added a second part only for NGOs who used to receive development funding for the delivery of basic services (beyond humanitarian assistance). For the second part of the survey, OCHA aimed to evaluate the degree of impact of interruptions to development financing on partners’ ability to provide services and the amount of pending payments.

Both surveys were available in English, Dari and Pashto with partners submitting their inputs between 12 and 21 October 2021. The first part of the survey was completely anonymous and confidential and partners had the option to skip any questions that they did not want to respond to. The second part of the survey was not anonymized as the data attained was expected to inform direct advocacy and upcoming decisions. Both surveys also consisted of multi-choice options where partners were given the opportunity to submit several answers. To prevent duplicated submissions and ensure quality data collection, partners were asked to nominate one person per organisation to respond to the surveys. Considering the fluidity of the context on the political, financial and security fronts, this summary report may or may not reflect partners’ current capacity.