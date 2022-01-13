Afghanistan: Rapid Capacity Survey - Summary Report (December)

Introduction & Methodology

Given the rapidly changing operational context, OCHA developed a Rapid Capacity Survey in August 2021 with the aim of quantifying the impact of the conflict on humanitarian reach and activities, the risks facing humanitarian personnel, and to collect information on enabling conditions for the resumption of activities. The survey asked organisations (UN and NGO; national and international) to report on the estimated percentage of programming that has been suspended/hibernated, where, and in which sector due to the conflict. The first three rounds of the survey are accessible here (part I, part II and part III).

For this fourth round of the survey, partners submitted their inputs between 13 and 23 December 2021. Similar to previous rounds, the survey was completely anonymous and confidential and partners had the option to skip any questions that they did not want to respond to. To prevent duplicated submissions and ensure quality data collection, partners were asked to nominate one person per organisation to respond to the surveys. Considering the fluidity of the context on the political, financial and security fronts, this summary report may or may not reflect partners’ current capacity.

Key Findings

Programme Locations

In total, 70 organizations (29 national and 41 international) working in all 34 provinces responded. As Figure 1 illustrates, the majority of the respondents’ programming is being implemented in Nangarhar, Kabul, Hirat, Balkh, Kunar and Laghman provinces.