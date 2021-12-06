Afghanistan: Quarter Three Dashboard of the Flash Appeal and the Humanitarian Response Plan (Jan - Sep 2021)

OVERVIEW

By the end of Q3 2021, humanitarian partners had reached 10.3 million people with some form of assistance. This reach was largely enabled by the Flash Appeal released in September ($244.9 milion) and significant funds carried over from 2020 into 2021 ($162 million). While the funding for the humanitarian response has increased towards the end of 2021, the complexities in the operational context has impacted the humanitarian community to further scale assistance. Additional funding received towards the Flash Appeal allowed for the expansion of humanitarian assistance in Q4 2021