Afghanistan: Quarter Four Dashboard of the Flash Appeal and the Humanitarian Response Plan (Jan - Dec 2021)

OVERVIEW

In 2021, humanitarian partners reached 19.6 million people with some form of humanitarian assistance. This is 2 million people more than the 17.7 million people which humanitarians had planned to assist by year’s end. This large-scale response was delivered through 180 partners across 397 (of the 401) districts. The expanded reach was largely achieved through a scale-up push in the last quarter of the year. Close to $1.7 billion was received through the Afghanistan Response Plans (both the 2021 HRP and the Flash Appeal released in September).

While the funding for the humanitarian response increased towards the end of 2021, the complexities in the operational context - including service ruptures and the financial system and liquidity crisis - have challenged the humanitarian community to further scale assistance