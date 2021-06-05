Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Wardak Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

Wardak province, also known as Maidan Wardak, is located in the central part of Afghanistan and has a population of approximately 660,000. The main ethnic groups are Pashtuns, followed by Hazaras and Tajik enclaves. The province is divided into nine districts and borders Parwan, Bamyan, Kabul, Logar, and Ghazni. The Kabul-Kandahar highway, which is of strategic importance, crosses the province’s districts of Maidan Shahr, Narkh and Saydabad.

UNAMA documented 184 civilian casualties (108 deaths and 76 injured) in 2019, representing 28 civilian victims per 100,000 inhabitants. This was a decrease of 18% compared to 2018. The leading causes for the civilian casualties were ground engagements, followed by airstrikes and search operations. RS ranked Wardak in the category of provinces where the number of civilian casualties was between 0 and 25 for the first quarter of 2020, and between 26 and 50 for the second quarter.

In the period 1 March 2019 to 30 June 2020, 2,865 persons were displaced from the province of Wardak, the majority of whom within the province itself. In the same period, 35 people were displaced to Wardak coming from other provinces.