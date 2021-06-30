Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Parwan Province I Q2 I September - November 2020

Overview

Context

Parwan province is located north of Kabul Province and south of Baghlan Province. It also shares a border with Panjsher and Bamyan provinces.

The capital of Parwan is Charikar. The province is made up of different ethnic groups including Tajik, Pashtun, Turkmen and Hazara. The province’s population speak Dari and Pashto.

Population Demographic

For the second quarter, DRC conducted 126 physical household (HH) surveys and 60 key informant interviews (KII) for the province of Parwan.