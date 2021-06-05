Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Parwan Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

Parwan province is located in the central part of Afghanistan and has population of approximately 738 000. The main ethnic groups are Tajiks, Pashtuns and Hazaras. The province borders Baghlan, Panjshir, Kapisa, Kabul, Wardak and Bamyan. It is divided into 10 districts. The Salang Pass Tunnel connects Kabul to northern Afghanistan and a highway from Kabul to Kunduz runs through the province; another highway connects Parwan and Bamyan provinces.

1UNAMA documented 246 civilian casualties (65 deaths and 181 injured) in 2019, representing 33 civilian victims per 100 000 inhabitants. This was an increase of 500 % compared to 2018. The leading causes for the civilian casualties were suicide IEDs, followed by ground engagements and search operations. RS ranked Parwan in the category of provinces where the number of civilian casualties was between 0 and 25 for the first quarter of 2020, and between 26 and 50 for the second quarter. In the period 1 March 2019 – 30 June 2020, 42 persons were displaced from the province of Parwan. In the same period, 441 persons were displaced to Parwan coming from other provinces.