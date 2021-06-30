Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report March – May 2021

Between 1 March to 31 May 2021, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) recorded 349,974 total returns (345,999 from Iran and 3,975 from Pakistan) of undocumented Afghans from Iran and Pakistan. During this period, IOM conducted protection monitoring in coordination with the Afghanistan Protection Cluster to understand the protection environment across 11 provinces and 60 districts. The methodology included 1,224 household surveys with undocumented returnees (UR) with at least one person with specific needs (PSN) in their household, 217 focus group discussions (FGDs) and 252 key informant interviews (KIIs) held in communities where undocumented returnees reside (includes IDPs and host communities). Surveys were undertaken in-person and over the telephone, depending on restrictions on movement, with PPE provided to respondents and staff to mitigate COVID-19 risks. This report was produced with the support of the EU’s Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.